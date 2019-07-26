Kelowna's first legal cannabis store opens 8 months after legalization

Kelowna's first legal cannabis shop, Hobo Cannabis Store, opened for business on Thursday — the first of 15 companies granted approval by the City of Kelowna to open in the Okanagan city.

Vice president Harrison Stoker said his company worked quickly to build its retail location after it obtained a provincial licence to open the store.

"We are excited to be the first to open here," Stoker said. "I think more importantly the Kelowna community at large is excited for it."

It's the fourth retail location for the company, which has two shops in Vancouver and one in Ottawa.

Hobo Cannabis Store vice president Harrison Stoker says the company worked quickly to open its Kelowna retail location after it was granted its Provincial licence. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

Stoker said the Kelowna shop features cannabis grown by two local producers as part of their line up of products.

"For the first time, Kelowna residents can buy Kelowna cannabis — legal Kelowna cannabis," he said.

On Thursday there were hundreds of customers coming into the shop for a chance to see the store's layout and buy legal marijuana locally.

"It's about time," said customer Cory Mallan. "It's going to be a revolving door all day long."