Man killed in fight near Kelowna bus loop

RCMP are looking for witnesses to help identify a man killed on Canada Day in Kelowna, B.C.

The man was fatally injured during a fight near the Queensway Bus Loop just before 10:50 p.m. PT on Sunday.

He was taken to hospital where he died.

On Monday, a statement said homicide investigators haven't been able to identify him.

He's described as a man in his 30s, five feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds. The statement said he had long brown hair, long facial hair and brown eyes.

RCMP said the victim had several tattoos on his upper body, including a large colourful one on his side.

He was wearing black jeans with a rope belt and black, white-soled shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the man's description is asked to call Kelowna RCMP.

Witnesses who were part of a large crowd in the Queensway area around the time of the fight are also asked to call police.

In particular, investigators are looking to speak with anyone who was near city hall, across from O'Flannigan's Liquor Store, between 10:30 and 11 p.m.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers.