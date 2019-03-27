Kelowna cab driver charged with sexually assaulting female passenger

A Kelowna taxi driver has been charged with sexually assaulting one of his female passengers.

Gagandeep Singh Sidhu, 37, is facing one count of sexual assault for an incident that occurred in May.

Kelowna RCMP says they received reports from a woman who claims she was taking a cab during the early hours of May 26 when she was assaulted by her driver.

"Police were told that the alleged victim was outside the taxi cab at her final destination when the alleged assault took place," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

He says the female passenger was not injured, and two days later, she alerted police to what had happened.

Mounties arrested Sidhu on May 30. At the time, he surrendered his chauffeur's permit and officers seized it.

He was later released on strict conditions pending a first court appearance on July 4.

Sidhu is scheduled to appear again at the Kelowna Law Courts on Thursday.



