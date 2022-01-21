Kelowna man wants to bring back the Blockbuster Video experience from his basement

Nol Preen is channelling his love for movies and the defunct Blockbuster Video chain into a new DVD rental service operated from his home in Kelowna, B.C.

Preen is calling the venture "Blockbuster Part 2" and plans to launch in February with a collection of over 900 titles — all of which are stored in binders in his basement.

It's a throwback to one of his favourite jobs, working as an assistant manager at his local Blockbuster from 1999 to 2008.

"I like the customer interaction a lot, and I miss that," he said. "I think we have been lacking that a lot with, you know, with the Netflix and that. You know, you're not out talking to people about their opinions on films."

Preen also misses the variety of films found in video rental stores and is focusing on giving people access to movies that aren't available on popular streaming services such as Netlflix and Amazon Prime, which are increasingly focused on producing original content instead of paying to license older titles.

A business built on nostalgia

Unlike the algorithms employed by those companies, Preen's plan is decidedly low-tech: In order to find out what's available, he is asking customers to email him for a list of titles he has available and to then choose the ones they want to rent.

Also included will be Preen's personal rating system, telling customers how much he enjoyed the films they are considering.

One of the key criteria, he said, is how well the movie "flows."

His top three picks? Rain Man, Saving Private Ryan and Raiders of the Lost Ark, all of which have received a 10 out 10.

Other movies to receive a perfect score include The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and the hockey comedy Slapshot.

"It's hilarious," he said.

Preen has been purchasing stacks of DVDs to launch his rental business. His personal collection contains more than 2,000 moves that he doesn't plan to make available to customers. (Zameer Karim)

Preen isn't the only person who has decided to capitalize on the collective nostalgia for video stores once found in communities across North America.

A St. John's, Nfld., man built a full-on replica of a Blockbuster in his basement, dubbing it Megahit Video.

And in Bend, Ore., the last actual Blockbuster in North America has become a popular tourist attraction for people looking to take a trip back in time.

For now, Preen doesn't plan on having a storefront, but should his venture prove popular enough, he said it could be in the cards.

"It'd be kind of cool just as long as the rent's not too high," he said.