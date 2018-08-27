Kelowna beach walkers want a shoreline free of private docks and fences that block public access

About 100 people took to the shoreline of Okanagan Lake in Kelowna, B.C., for a beach walk to protest private docks and fencing that block public access to the foreshore.

Organizers took participants on the two-hour long walk from City Park south along the shore to Gyro Beach.

"Most of the docks that extend across the public foreshore still are lacking stairs on either side of the dock, so that people—when they walk along the foreshore like they are legally allowed to do — so that they can easily walk over the higher docks," said Al Janusas, one of the organizers of the walk.

Janusas wants the province to crack down on property owners who have built structures obstructing the foreshore.

Beach walkers in Kelowna do not want residents who own property along Okanagan Lake to block access to the foreshore like some have, as seen in this photo from the 2017 beach walk. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

He also wants the City of Kelowna to link existing public beaches and waterfront parks together by improving beach access between them.

"It's not a negative having the public present on the lakeshore," he said.

"It is a really good way of reducing crime and antisocial behaviour that currently exists, that many of the people who live there don't like."

The event on Sunday afternoon was the second annual rally to push for better public foreshore access.

The foreshore is the part of the shoreline which lies between the high-water and low-water marks. In British Columbia, the province owns nearly all fresh and saltwater foreshore.

Lakefront property owners can apply to build a dock for their own personal use, but they are required not to obstruct public access.

Part time Kelowna resident Ken Anderson came to the rally, because he believes Kelowna's beaches should be more walkable.

"Most of the docks are built right up so you can't get by or you have to go way around them," Anderson said.

"People still have their no trespassing' signs up. Well that is fine. We don't want to go onto their property. We just want to walk along the beach."

At least one lakefront property owner came out to meet the procession of beach walkers.

Geby Wager watched as some of the participants lifted and shifted red painted rocks he placed on his beach property adjacent to the waterfront to protect the beach from erosion.

Kelowna's Geby Wagner says he's familiar with his rights and responsibilities as a waterfront property owner, and he wishes people protesting the right to beach access would educate themselves better to understand what is and isn't public property on the beach. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

"They shouldn't be touching those rocks. They are not his, and they are legally allowed to be there," Wager said.

Wager doesn't mind people walking the foreshore, but he has issues when they trespass onto his property.

"Unfortunately, they go to the bathroom here. They leave their needles here," he said.

Wager believes the province should play a larger role in defining the foreshore by placing signage on the beach to indicate the boundary between private and public lands.

That is something Janusas and his fellow beach access advocates would also like to see.

They are pushing for the matter of foreshore access in Kelowna to be an election issue in the upcoming municipal election.

