RCMP investigating after Kelowna Art Gallery trans pride flag torn down 3 times in 1 month

The Kelowna Art Gallery is vowing to fly another trans pride flag "bigger" and "higher" after a flag raised for Pride Month was torn down three times in just over a month.

Kelowna RCMP have arrested one man suspected of tearing down the flag on the evening of May 31 and are investigating two more reported incidents on June 17 and July 1, according to a statement emailed to CBC on Monday.

Nataley Nagy, the gallery's executive director, says the flag was put up for pride month alongside a rainbow pride flag.

Staff first noticed the trans flag was gone when they arrived at the gallery around nine on the morning of June 1.

"For us, who are trying to be inclusive, accessible and open to all ideas, it is pretty disheartening to feel that we live in a community where [being trans] is not accepted or you can just rip down the flag," Nagy said in an interview.

While Nagy says it doesn't appear the suspect in the first case is responsible for the other incidents, she is concerned the flag has been targeted multiple times.

And she wants to see all three incidents investigated as hate crimes, not just acts of vandalism.

In an emailed statement to CBC, Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier did not respond to a question about whether the incidents were being investigated as hate crimes.

He said the individual suspected in the May 31 incident turned himself in on July 6, was arrested and is now out of custody while the investigation continues.

The investigations into the latter two incidents, reported on July 4, are "only beginning," Gauthier said.

WATCH | Gay community calls for 'allies' in response to rise in rising hate in U.S.: Anti-LGBTQ hate crimes and harassment are on the rise in the U.S. Duration 2:04 A first-of-its-kind study on anti-LGBTQ hate crimes in the United States has recorded at least 356 targeted assaults and acts of vandalism and harassment, with drag artists, educators, and medical professionals most likely to be targeted.

Anti-pride vandalism not unique to Kelowna: advocate

The gallery's concerns come amid public anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ sentiments in B.C. that have targeted several communities on Vancouver Island in recent weeks.

Several rainbow crosswalks and banners were defaced with paint and homophobic slurs in June and early July acts Premier David Eby called "disgusting" on June 29.

Kelowna Resident Wilbur Turner, who founded the 2SLGBTQIA+ advocacy organization Advocacy Canada, says anti-trans sentiments aren't unique to Kelowna.

Someone came into our yard in Kelowna last night and ripped down the Pride flag. A Trans flag has gone up in its place but in a new spot within range of the security cameras. <a href="https://t.co/8AUo48MC6e">pic.twitter.com/8AUo48MC6e</a> —@queergranddad

In fact, Turner has observed many more pride and trans pride flags going up across the city in recent years and particularly during Pride Month in June.

But Turner says it's alarming to hear of so many being torn down in such a short period.

His own pride flag, which was flying outside the home he rents, was torn down on Friday evening around 9:30 p.m.

"It's not surprising because there's so much vitriol toward the LGBTQ+ community that I think people get riled up when they see [flags]," said Turner.

"But, this flag wasn't easily accessible ... it's crazy that people think that they are entitled to destroy other people's property."

Turner says flags are small but important signs of support and solidarity to trans and queer people in their communities, and he and his landlord have put up another flag in part of the property that is visible to security cameras.

"We're not afraid of the bullies. We're not afraid to be visible. We're going to keep putting the flags up," said Turner.

"And if they cut them down, they're not going to disappear."

Nagy says the art gallery is currently working on finding a new, larger pride flag to fly year-round.

"We'll put a bigger flag, and we'll hang it higher so people can't pull it down," she said.