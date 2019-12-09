Steve Thomson, a former cabinet minister in British Columbia's previous Liberal government, has announced he won't run in the next provincial election.

In a written statement, he said it's time to pass the torch to the next generation of leadership in his riding of Kelowna-Mission.

He said his service as a government minister, member of the Treasury Board and brief stint as speaker have given him a chance to pass on all he has learned to those who put their names forward to represent the community.

Thomson led several ministries when the Liberals were in office, including energy, forests and agriculture.

He won his riding by more than 57 per cent in the last provincial election in 2017. He was first elected in 2009, and re-elected in 2013.