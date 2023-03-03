Airspace over Kelowna International Airport closed as crews battle growing wildfires

CBC News is providing ongoing coverage of the wildfire from Kelowna and Vancouver. You can tune in on CBC Radio One, 88.9 FM in Kelowna, or by using the CBC Listen app or streaming online.

The airspace above Kelowna International Airport was closed on Friday morning and most flights have been cancelled to make space for aerial crews fighting the aggressive wildfires in the area in and around the city in British Columbia's Okanagan Valley.

In an online notice, the airport says it is working with the B.C. Wildfire Service, federal officials and airlines to allow regular operations to resume.

"However, the priority is the safety of our community and to allow access to the airspace required by aerial firefighters," the notice says.

According to the airport's website, the vast majority of flights into and out of Kelowna have been cancelled up to early Friday afternoon.

Passengers with scheduled flights on Friday have been told to check with their airlines for up-to-date information before travelling to the airport.

