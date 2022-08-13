Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

NBA star Kelly Olynyk ties the knot with longtime girlfriend

The Detroit Pistons forward exchanged vows with Jackie McNulty in Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, Calif., on Aug. 6.

Kelly Olynyk, 31, was born in Toronto and moved to Kamloops, B.C., in Grade 7

Winston Szeto · CBC News ·
Two people kiss in front of a sign that reads 'OLYNYKS'. A rainbow is visible amid a cloudy sky.
Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk and Jackie McNulty tied the knot in a vineyard ceremony in Santa Ynez, Calif., on Aug. 6. (theaubshow/Instagram)

NBA star Kelly Olynyk tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend last weekend.

On Aug. 6, the Detroit Pistons forward exchanged vows with Jackie McNulty in Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, Calif.

Family and friends attended the ceremony — the third one the couple had this year — along with fellow basketball stars.

"There were tons of their friends," said Ken Olynyk, Kelly's father, who had just returned to Kamloops after his son's big day.

"It was kind of a gigantic reunion party wedding."

Olynyk, 31, was born in Toronto and moved to Kamloops in Grade 7.

He played basketball with his high school team, the South Kamloops Titans, as well as provincial and national junior teams.

After four years of college basketball, Olynyk was drafted to the NBA in 2013. He has played for the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, and most recently the Detroit Pistons.

Danuel House and Kelly Olynyk smile in basketball kits. Danuel's is red and has the word 'ROCKETS' on it, Olynyk's is blue and has the word 'DETROIT' on it.
Kelly Olynyk, right, is pictured with Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. at an NBA game last November. Olynyk was drafted to the NBA in 2013 and has played for the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, and most recently the Detroit Pistons. (Eric Christian Smith/AP)

McNulty, who works for a Texas-based cybersecurity company, attended Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wash., with Olynyk, where they met. They began dating about five years ago.

Ken Olynyk says he first met McNulty during Christmastime before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She's a wonderful person. She's very intelligent," he said. "We love her, and she's absolutely perfect for Kelly."

A woman in a wedding dress holds the hand of a man with a backwards hat and sneakers. He is wearing a suit.
Jackie McNulty and Kelly Olynyk pictured after the ceremony. They both attended Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wash., where they met. (theaubshow/Instagram)

Maya Olynyk, Kelly's sister, says McNulty has brought out the best in her brother.

"My brother [and I] are very similar growing up — [we] don't really wear your heart on your sleeve," she said. 

"But I got the opportunity to stay and live with them in 2020, and it was completely different — I saw a completely different side of my brother, so much love and positivity is brought out of him."

Ken Olynyk says he will always remember the positive energy in his son's wedding party. 

"I got that physical gift, but I've also got the [mental] image of how happy they were and the level of excitement that there was at the wedding," he said.

Daybreak Kamloops10:16Basketball star Kelly Olynyk marries
One of those weddings you never forget. When basketball star Kelly Olynyk got married on the weekend, his Kamloops family got a huge taste of his star-studded lifestyle.

With files from Daybreak Kamloops

