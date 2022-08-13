NBA star Kelly Olynyk ties the knot with longtime girlfriend
Kelly Olynyk, 31, was born in Toronto and moved to Kamloops, B.C., in Grade 7
NBA star Kelly Olynyk tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend last weekend.
On Aug. 6, the Detroit Pistons forward exchanged vows with Jackie McNulty in Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, Calif.
Family and friends attended the ceremony — the third one the couple had this year — along with fellow basketball stars.
"There were tons of their friends," said Ken Olynyk, Kelly's father, who had just returned to Kamloops after his son's big day.
"It was kind of a gigantic reunion party wedding."
He played basketball with his high school team, the South Kamloops Titans, as well as provincial and national junior teams.
After four years of college basketball, Olynyk was drafted to the NBA in 2013. He has played for the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, and most recently the Detroit Pistons.
McNulty, who works for a Texas-based cybersecurity company, attended Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wash., with Olynyk, where they met. They began dating about five years ago.
Ken Olynyk says he first met McNulty during Christmastime before the COVID-19 pandemic.
"She's a wonderful person. She's very intelligent," he said. "We love her, and she's absolutely perfect for Kelly."
Maya Olynyk, Kelly's sister, says McNulty has brought out the best in her brother.
"My brother [and I] are very similar growing up — [we] don't really wear your heart on your sleeve," she said.
"But I got the opportunity to stay and live with them in 2020, and it was completely different — I saw a completely different side of my brother, so much love and positivity is brought out of him."
Ken Olynyk says he will always remember the positive energy in his son's wedding party.
"I got that physical gift, but I've also got the [mental] image of how happy they were and the level of excitement that there was at the wedding," he said.
With files from Daybreak Kamloops
