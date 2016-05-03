Kelly Ellard has second baby, day parole extended 6 months

Kelly Ellard, the woman convicted of killing Reena Virk, has had a second child, according to a decision released Thursday by the Parole Board of Canada that extends her day parole for six months.

Despite noting concern for the level of violence Ellard used to commit the murder of Virk in 1997, the board says it has seen her change throughout the completion of numerous programs, interventions and counselling.

Ellard, who now goes by the name Kerry Sim, was first granted day parole in November 2017.

"The Board has determined that because you have demonstrated and sustained significant positive change ... it has sufficient reliable and persuasive information to determine that a [day parole] continued would not constitute an undue risk to society and will continue to facilitate your reintegration into the community," the decision said.

'Parenthood has had a positive impact'

Ellard gave birth to her first child after getting pregnant while in prison, but the parole board's most recent decision says she gave birth to a second child while on day parole.

Reena Virk's body was found eight days after she was swarmed and beaten by a group of teenagers on Nov. 14, 1997. (CBC)

The board wrote that Ellard continues to mature and demonstrate stability and progress.

"This report referenced some of the challenges you were then experiencing as a single parent but indicated that, overall, parenthood had a positive impact on you," it said.

The report says Ellard's partner — and the father of both her children — is now employed in the community and supporting the family, after serving his own federal sentence.

On Nov. 14, 1997, Virk was swarmed and beaten under a bridge in Saanich, B.C., by a group of teenagers, mainly girls. Ellard returned with an accomplice after the beating, dragged Virk to the Gorge waterway, and held her underwater until she stopped moving.

Kelly Ellard gave birth to her second child while on day parole from prison. (CBC)

Conditions on her release

Under her new day parole, Ellard must return to her community residential facility [CRF] at least three nights a week.

A CRF provides special housing, counselling and supervision for offenders on day parole.

In its decision, the board points to a psychological risk assessment from 2016 that found Ellard had a moderate to high-moderate risk of future violence, especially if she were to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Ellard's day parole has the following conditions:

No consumption of drugs.

No consumption of alcohol.

No contact with any person involved in criminal activity or substance abuse.

No contact with the victim's family.

She must continue to follow her treatment plan.

"The board finds that extended leave will give you the opportunity to demonstrate you are capable of maintaining positive change within a less restrictive leave structure in a very gradual and supervised manner," the decision said.