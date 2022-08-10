Shoresy star returns to Canada to recover after being shot in L.A.

Shoresy star Keilani Rose has returned to her home community in northern B.C., to recover after being shot in the chest outside her Los Angeles apartment on July 4.

Rose, a member of the Lheidli T'enneh First Nation, said in an Instagram post Tuesday that she was on her way home to be with family.

"I am okay. I am beyond okay right now, I'm feeling so much love, so much gratitude and so much wonderment," she told her social media followers.

"I'm still processing a lot of what happened on July 4 and taking it really slow. I have made it back to so-called Canada."

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of your encouragement and support during this time."

Shoresy is a spinoff of the Canadian series Letterkenny, and follows a struggling hockey team in Sudbury, Ont.

According to her friend Cody Kearsley, a fellow Canadian actor who plays Marmaduke "Moose" Mason in Riverdale, she was returning home from an event with a friend when two people appeared outside the car window and shot.

Rose was taken to hospital and received emergency care and surgery for fractured ribs and a collapsed lung, according to a Go Fund Me page that has been set up to help with medical expenses not covered by insurance.

A member of the L.A. Police Department confirmed to CBC that the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. They did not provide any other details about the shooting.

"It is so surreal. It almost feels like a dream," Kearsley said.

"I was so relieved that she was okay. I knew she would pull through — she's such a strong fighter."

Kearsley said he spoke to her two days after the incident, and by then her "spirits were high."

He said he saw her earlier this week, and described Rose as "incredibly positive," despite struggling to breathe.