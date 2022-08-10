For someone who survived a bullet to the chest, two blood transfusions and a surgery since July last year, actor and dancer Keilani Rose has been keeping surprisingly busy.

Rose can be seen reprising her role as Miigwan in the second season of the hit hockey comedy series Shoresy, which premiered on Sept. 29 on Bell Media's Crave streaming platform.

Rose has also been working on an experimental short film called Breathe alongside fellow actor and collaborator Cody Kearsley, with multiple other film projects in the pipeline.

"I am not taking this second chance in life for granted, not even one bit," she said in an interview with CBC's Daybreak North host Carolina de Ryk.

On July 4, 2022, Rose was shot while being dropped off at her L.A. apartment, when two people appeared outside the car she was in and opened fire through a window. A gunshot left her with fractured ribs and a collapsed right lung.

Rose was immediately rushed to hospital where she received emergency care and surgery, according to a GoFundMe page that was set up to help with medical expenses not covered by insurance.

Shortly after, Rose, a member of the Lheidli T'enneh First Nation, returned to her home community of Prince George in north-central B.C.

"Being able to come home, being able to walk in my homelands, knowing the truth about the history here has been transformative," said Rose. "It's given me a more grounded perspective on who I am and how I belong in the world and the stories, the voices that I want to elevate and amplify."

The B.C. performer has launched a campaign dedicated toward Indigenous climate justice called LHEIDLITOO (Two Rivers Water) where she works in partnership with Indigenous rights activist and clean water advocate Autumn Peltier.

"Water is a big part of our identity but on our reservation much like so many across the so-called 'Canada' we have substandard water infrastructure," said Rose.

LHEIDLITOO advocates for the protection and reclamation of Lheidli T'enneh's sacred waters.

Reconnecting with her roots has also pushed Rose to learn the language of her ancestors.

"I didn't get to learn the language of my people while growing up and getting to do so now has been a great part of this rebirth."

Rose has been active on social media sharing her journey to recovery, her projects and more recently the latest season of Shoresy. She said the popular hockey comedy has also played a part in her recovery.�

"The show has really been one of the gifts of life and I am really excited about it," she said. "It kept me going, it made me laugh. They say laughter is the best medicine and it really really is."