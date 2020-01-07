Vancouver Island man pleads guilty to imprisoning and beating woman

A Vancouver Island man has pleaded guilty to holding a woman captive in his home for four days in April 2017 and badly beating her.

Kehar Garry Sangha, who was 52 at the time of the attack, admitted to the charges of aggravated assault and forcible confinement. He was sentenced in Duncan Provincial Court on Monday to just over five years on each of the two counts, to be served at the same time.

The victim had been violently held against her will on his rural property in North Cowichan.

According to the RCMP, she was viciously beaten with a bat — sustaining serious facial injuries — before she managed to escape to a neighbour's home.

Sangha was arrested a day later and his property was searched by police. He has been in custody ever since.

With credit for 1,500 days of pre-trial custody, Sangha will be behind bars for another 416 days, followed by two years probation.

Once he's released, he will not be allowed any contact with the victim or to possess firearms for 10 years. He's prohibited from possessing restricted firearms for life.