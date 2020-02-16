IHIT investigating after body found on rural Abbotsford road

A body was found on a rural road in Abbotsford Saturday afternoon, police say.

Abbotsford Police were called to the 37000 block of Keeping Road at around 1:40 p.m.

A resident called 911 to report they had found a body on the roadside, police said.

The incident is being treated as suspicious and the police investigation is in its early stages.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has now taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact them.