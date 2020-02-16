Skip to Main Content
IHIT investigating after body found on rural Abbotsford road
British Columbia

IHIT investigating after body found on rural Abbotsford road

A body was found on a rural road in Abbotsford Saturday afternoon, police say.

Body was found on Keeping Road, police considering incident suspicious

CBC News ·
Abbotsford Police were called to the 37000 block of Keeping Road at around 1:40 p.m. IHIT has taken over the investigation. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A body was found on a rural road in Abbotsford Saturday afternoon, police say.

Abbotsford Police were called to the 37000 block of Keeping Road at around 1:40 p.m.

A resident called 911 to report they had found a body on the roadside, police said.

The incident is being treated as suspicious and the police investigation is in its early stages.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has now taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact them.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories