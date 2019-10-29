Keep it spooky but safe this Halloween, says VPD
It's dark, it's spooky, but Halloween doesn't have to be dangerous. The Vancouver Police Department and ICBC have some safety tips to keep you and your family safe on All Hallows' Eve Thursday night.
Police urge caution, saying creepy fun doesn't have to turn catastrophic
Police will be out in force to respond to emergency calls and there will be extra patrols near schools and parks as well as in the Granville entertainment district.
VPD and ICBC have also released a set of guidelines
For the tiny tricksters and treaters
- Make sure children are accompanied by an adult and stay in well-lit areas while scouting for candy.
- Add reflective tape, glow sticks or flashlights to kids' costumes to make sure they are visible to drivers.
- Lighter coloured costumes are best for small children to help them stand out in the dark.
For the ghoulish grown-ups
- Fireworks are only permitted on Halloween night on private property and users will need a permit to use them. Roman candles, bottle rockets, and firecrackers are illegal at all times.
- If your costume requires a weapon prop, make sure it's easily identifiable as a fake.
- Consider using make-up or face paint instead of a mask to make yourself more visible to drivers.
For the car drivers
- Remember that pedestrians will be plentiful, dressed in dark clothing, and will include people who may have been drinking, so expect the unexpected.
- Patience is key, don't pass a slow or stopped vehicle as the driver may be allowing trick or treaters to cross the road.
- Stay focused. With so many variables on the roads and sidewalks it's important to leave your phone alone.
- Plan a safe ride home. If your evening involves alcohol or cannabis, pre-book a taxi or pre-arrange a designated driver.
