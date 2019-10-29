Keep it spooky but safe this Halloween, says VPD

It's dark, it's spooky, but Halloween doesn't have to be dangerous. The Vancouver Police Department and ICBC are urging extra caution Thursday night as roads will be busy and pedestrians will abound.

Police will be out in force to respond to emergency calls and there will be extra patrols near schools and parks as well as in the Granville entertainment district.

VPD and ICBC have also released a set of guidelines

For the tiny tricksters and treaters

Make sure children are accompanied by an adult and stay in well-lit areas while scouting for candy.

Add reflective tape, glow sticks or flashlights to kids' costumes to make sure they are visible to drivers.

Lighter coloured costumes are best for small children to help them stand out in the dark.

For the ghoulish grown-ups

Fireworks are only permitted on Halloween night on private property and users will need a permit to use them. Roman candles, bottle rockets, and firecrackers are illegal at all times.

If your costume requires a weapon prop, make sure it's easily identifiable as a fake.

Consider using make-up or face paint instead of a mask to make yourself more visible to drivers.

Plan a safe ride home. If your evening involves alcohol or cannabis, pre-book a taxi or pre-arrange a designated driver. (Pat Martel/CBC)

For the car drivers