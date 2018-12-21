Animal killer Kayla Bourque back behind bars for alleged breach of conditions

A high-risk offender who admitted to fantasies about killing homeless people is back behind bars after allegedly breaching the onerous terms of her release.

Kayla Bourque was arrested earlier this month for allegedly possessing or controlling a device "capable of accessing the internet" — a contravention of one of the 43-court ordered conditions that govern her life.

The 28-year-old has lived under almost constant monitoring since she was put on probation in 2013 for killing and torturing her family pets in a case that led to the discovery of her dark fantasies about harming people.

Second alleged breach

Bourque made a brief appearance in Vancouver Provincial Court Thursday afternoon. She was led from a secure area into the prisoner's box by a sheriff in green prison sweats.

She appeared in good spirits, her dark hair shoulder length.

Kayla Bourque was once considered a promising criminology student. But her life was derailed by an admission to a friend about fantasies of extreme violence.

A judge set a date for a bail hearing on Jan.10. The details of the hearing will be covered by a publication ban.

According to a copy of the charge, the alleged breach occurred from late August until mid-September in New Westminster. Bourque's lawyer wouldn't comment on the allegations.

Last summer, the Ministry of Public Safety issued a public notification announcing Bourque's intent to move from New Westminster to Surrey.

This is the second time Bourque has been arrested for allegedly breaching probation. She was accused in March 2015 of possessing a device capable of accessing the internet and accessing social networking sites.

'Violence, gore or other deviant interests'

Bourque was studying criminology at Simon Fraser University when she was first arrested after making a startling confession to a fellow student that she had dismembered cats in her hometown of Prince George.

According to authorities, she claimed she was taking forensic classes to "get away" with something in the future.

Police searched her residence and discovered a bag containing a kitchen knife, a razor blade and a mask, along with videos of her killing and hanging the family dog.

She was diagnosed as a sexual sadist and narcissist with sociopathic tendencies when she was first sentenced.

Bourque was also highly active on social media, which is why so many of the conditions concerning her release have to do with the internet.

According to the Ministry of Public Safety, Bourque is not allowed to access social media sites or discuss topics such as "violence, gore or other deviant interests."

She's also not allowed to "delete or conceal internet browser history" and can't possess, use or access data encryption services.

The latest allegation has not been proven in court.