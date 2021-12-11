Family of teen killed in Saanich crosswalk donates his organs

The parents of a Saanich, B.C., teen who died after being struck in a marked crosswalk have decided to donate their late son's organs to help eight other people.

The teen, who has been identified as 16-year-old Reynolds Secondary School student Kaydence Bourque was struck in a marked crosswalk while crossing Cedar Hill Cross Road at Merriman Drive shortly before 10 p.m. PT on Monday. He died of his injuries in hospital on Wednesday.

His death has provoked an outpouring of grief.

Ryan Painter, the chair of the board of the Greater Victoria Public School District, said it has been an incredibly difficult time for the school community.

"In these kinds of tragedies, it always is bittersweet because you really do get to learn about the incredible person Kaydence was whether it was playing alto sax in his band, I heard about his incredible sense of humour, his vocal nature in class. He was incredibly loyal. He was a very loyal friend to everybody around him. He was certainly one of a kind," Painter said.

"For those who directly knew Kaydence, the loss and the grief and the impact is incalculable."

In a Facebook post, Kaydence Bourque's mom Crystal explained the family's decision to donate his organs, writing, 'People are asking, was making the decision to donate a hard one? And no it wasn’t, because Kaydence would do anything to help someone, even a stranger.' (Crystal Bourque/Facebook)

In a statement, his parents, Crystal and Doug Bourque, described Kaydence as a generous, funny boy who worked hard at everything he did "who didn't have a mean bone in his body."

"That evening as he headed to his part-time job, his last words to both of us were 'I love you,'" it said.

They said donating his organs was something their son would have wanted.

"Our decision to donate his organs was due to the fact that the entire family knows this is what he would have wanted.

"Kaydence was able to spend a couple more years with his beloved Grandmother, after she was the recipient of a kidney, generously donated by her own daughter."

Painter says that something good could come out of this tragedy speaks to the compassion of the parents.

"It does just speak to the strength of Crystal and Doug, Kaydence's parents, that in the midst of such an incredibly profound tragedy, they have found ways to support and give to eight different people."

Road safety concerns raised

The community has rallied around the family, fundraising more than $45,000 and holding a memorial service on Friday for his classmates. Many also gathered at Saanich Municipal Hall Friday to improve safety conditions on busy Cedar Hill Cross Road.

Dean Murdock, the founder of the group Better Mobility Saanich and a mayoral candidate in the upcoming municipal election, was in attendance at the rally.

"To see people show up at the municipal hall to speak out, to show solidarity for vulnerable road users, for people walking and biking on our roads, I think this was a moment where Saanich wanted to declare this is important and something has to be done," he said.

Murdock says there are number of things that can be done at this particular crosswalk, including reducing the speed limit and shortening the crossing distance for pedestrians by building out the curb, which, he says, would also have the effect of narrowing that field of vision so drivers won't miss anyone.

"We simply cannot risk another fatality on our roads."