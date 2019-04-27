Passerby saves overturned kayaker from drowning in Okanagan Lake

A quick-thinking Good Samaritan saved an overturned kayaker from drowning in Okanagan Lake on Thursday, police say.

RCMP were called to the 4000 block of Beach Avenue in Peachland just after 1:30 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning.

A West Kelowna man in his 50s was out on the water about 30 feet from shore when his kayak overturned.

A Peachland resident who was in the area at the time happened to hear a "faint call for help," RCMP said in statement Friday afternoon.

The man spotted the kayaker struggling to stay above the water and waded in to help him.

The kayaker was not wearing a life jacket and the man pulled him to shore. Police are calling him a "hero" and say he saved the kayaker's life.

The kayaker was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital to be treated for exposure to cold water.