Kayaker found dead after 2-day search on northern B.C. lake

RCMP in Prince George, B.C., says the search for a kayaker who was reported missing this weekend has ended with the discovery of his body.

The RCMP's Underwater Recovery Team found the body Monday in Davie Lake, a recreational area just north of the community of Bear Lake, B.C., police said in a statement.

Police were called to the lake at around 3:30 p.m. PT Saturday after a report that a man had disappeared after his kayak overturned, the statement said.

Responding crews called in Prince George Search and Rescue to help in the search, which continued through Sunday and Monday.

An RCMP helicopter also conducted a search of the lake and shoreline before RCMP divers found the body Monday.

The kayaker hadn't been wearing a life-jacket, the statement said.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident alongside the BC Coroners Service, which is looking into the cause of death.

Police are not yet releasing any information about the identity of the man.