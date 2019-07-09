Vancouver goes Kawhi crazy as NBA announces LA Clippers fall preseason game

It's been a tradition since 2012 for an NBA preseason game to be played in Vancouver — and social media exploded on Tuesday with word that Kawhi Leonard and his new team, the Los Angeles Clippers, will be coming to Rogers Arena this October.

But will he?

The NBA announced the Clippers will play the Dallas Mavericks as part of the NBA Canada Series in a game scheduled for Oct. 17, but despite the rumours, the statement made no mention of Leonard being in attendance.

So, will the "fun guy" be here for the game? A spokesperson the NBA would only say fans should keep an eye on The Clippers website for updates.

One sports writer says nothing is for certain, as NBA players skip preseason games on a routine basis.

"Right now, no one can say whether Kawhi will actually play in this game," said CBC Sports writer Jesse Campigotto.

"With the Raptors, he took a lot of games off in the regular season to keep his body fresh ... and exhibition games are taken a lot less seriously than the regular season," he said.

Less than a month after leading the Toronto Raptors to its first NBA title, championship MVP Leonard broke hearts in Toronto and across the country after joining the Clippers.

According to the NBA, 56 per cent of Canadians took in some part of the six-game series.

Leonard made his debut as a Raptor during a 2018 preseason game here in Vancouver last October when the team took on the Portland Trailblazers.

The newcomer showed glimpses of the greatness that was to come in a game that saw the Raptors win 122-104 over the Trail Blazers.

Tickets for that game sold out in less than 20 minutes.

Tickets for October's game go on sale Thursday, July 25. Fans are encouraged to register for exclusive presale ticket access on the NBA Canada Series website.

And once again, the Kawhi wait is on.