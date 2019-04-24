B.C. Lions mourn loss of longtime equipment manager 'Kato' Ken Kasuya
The man known only as 'Kato' began his long career with the CFL team as a 13-year-old volunteer
Tributes are pouring in for beloved B.C. Lions institution and equipment manager "Kato" Ken Kasuya, who has passed away, the club announced.
"We are devastated as an organization today," wrote Lions president Rick LeLacheur in a statement.
"From the day he rode his bike to Empire Stadium as a teenager more than 40 years ago to volunteer as a water boy, Kato endeared himself to generations of Lions players and staff members."
Known for his gentle demeanour and quietly wicked sense of humour, Kato first started with the Lions as a 13-year-old volunteer. His first paid position was as assistant equipment manager in 1984 after he graduated from Templeton High School in East Vancouver.
Condolences to all who were a part of Kato’s family. A true <a href="https://twitter.com/BCLions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCLions</a> legend who befriended, helped & inspired all of us to care more. Thank you for the legacy of serving others that you leave us. Thank you for all that you did for me. You will be missed. Rest peaceful my friend! <a href="https://t.co/cijOZ4q0a4">pic.twitter.com/cijOZ4q0a4</a>—@CoachBrillo
In 1994 he was promoted to equipment manager, a position he held ever since.
Known throughout the CFL by his nickname only, people were often surprised to learn Kato's real name was Ken.
His dedication to football transcended the Lions and in the off-season he could often be found assisting at amateur football camps and functions around the province.
💔 Our hearts are broken.<br><br>We will miss you Kato.<br><br>Official Statement | <a href="https://t.co/IkVvhU6YqX">https://t.co/IkVvhU6YqX</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForeverALion?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForeverALion</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kato?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kato</a> <a href="https://t.co/5xBxrVQMoU">pic.twitter.com/5xBxrVQMoU</a>—@BCLions
CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said Kato was as synonymous with the Lions as any star player or legendary coach.
"Over the years, his personality and presence became just as important to his team and our league as the crucial role he played. He is one of those rare individuals who came to the CFL as a boy and dedicated his entire working life to our athletes and our game," Ambrosie said.
Today, our world lost a loyal man. Kato started out volunteering in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCLions?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCLions</a> equipment room when he was 13, he used to ride his bike to Empire Field. 40 years later he was the longest serving member of the @bclions_official and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFL</a>. Thank you for everything big guy💪RestEasy <a href="https://t.co/g9EhP2AvYF">pic.twitter.com/g9EhP2AvYF</a>—@iannuzzimarco
I am at such a lost for words right now😞I just talked to Kato a few weeks ago. RIP KATO <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BClions?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BClions</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFL</a>—@dantemarsh
KAAAAATTTTTOOOO MY DAWG!!!!😔 I am so heartbroken 😞😢😢😢😢😢one of the most humbling human beings I ever met. Would give you the shirt off his back if you asked him! He was the backbone of the <a href="https://twitter.com/BCLions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCLions</a> organization. We are forever indebted to you Kato! RIH my friend! 😇😇😢 <a href="https://t.co/XTSIQyKGLo">https://t.co/XTSIQyKGLo</a>—@jolafioye63
A terribly sad day for anyone who has ever been a part of the <a href="https://twitter.com/BCLions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCLions</a> family. The real heart and soul of the organization for the last 40 years. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RIPKato?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RIPKato</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LoveYou?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LoveYou</a> <a href="https://t.co/GoPX7IXXkt">https://t.co/GoPX7IXXkt</a>—@angusreid64
