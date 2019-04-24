B.C. Lions mourn loss of longtime equipment manager 'Kato' Ken Kasuya

Tributes are pouring in for beloved B.C. Lions institution and equipment manager "Kato" Ken Kasuya, who has passed away, the club announced.

"We are devastated as an organization today," wrote Lions president Rick LeLacheur in a statement.

"From the day he rode his bike to Empire Stadium as a teenager more than 40 years ago to volunteer as a water boy, Kato endeared himself to generations of Lions players and staff members."

Known for his gentle demeanour and quietly wicked sense of humour, Kato first started with the Lions as a 13-year-old volunteer. His first paid position was as assistant equipment manager in 1984 after he graduated from Templeton High School in East Vancouver.

Condolences to all who were a part of Kato’s family. A true <a href="https://twitter.com/BCLions?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCLions</a> legend who befriended, helped & inspired all of us to care more. Thank you for the legacy of serving others that you leave us. Thank you for all that you did for me. You will be missed. Rest peaceful my friend! <a href="https://t.co/cijOZ4q0a4">pic.twitter.com/cijOZ4q0a4</a> —@CoachBrillo

In 1994 he was promoted to equipment manager, a position he held ever since.

Known throughout the CFL by his nickname only, people were often surprised to learn Kato's real name was Ken.

His dedication to football transcended the Lions and in the off-season he could often be found assisting at amateur football camps and functions around the province.

💔 Our hearts are broken.<br><br>We will miss you Kato.<br><br>Official Statement | <a href="https://t.co/IkVvhU6YqX">https://t.co/IkVvhU6YqX</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForeverALion?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForeverALion</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kato?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kato</a> <a href="https://t.co/5xBxrVQMoU">pic.twitter.com/5xBxrVQMoU</a> —@BCLions

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said Kato was as synonymous with the Lions as any star player or legendary coach.

"Over the years, his personality and presence became just as important to his team and our league as the crucial role he played. He is one of those rare individuals who came to the CFL as a boy and dedicated his entire working life to our athletes and our game," Ambrosie said.