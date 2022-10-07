Woman killed in B.C. crash was a loving mother and 'thoughtful young woman,' her father says

Loving, openhearted, supportive. An awesome mum. Just happy.

That's how Kevin James is remembering his daughter, Karyle Wehowsky, who died last weekend in a traffic collision near Trail, B.C.

Wehowsky, 34, was killed on Oct. 1, when a pickup truck drove into her lane and hit her vehicle head on. She, her four children and two dogs were heading home late in the afternoon after playing at a park, James said.

All of her children were hurt in the crash, but their injuries were not life-threatening, RCMP and James confirmed. The two dogs were not harmed.

Police are still investigating the crash, and have asked anyone with dashcam footage from the area at the time of the collision to contact B.C. Highway Patrol in Nelson.

'A really close relationship'

James, a single parent, said he and his daughter were exceptionally close.

"I was really lucky. I think compared to other fathers, Karyle and I had a really close relationship," he said.

"She was a respectful, thoughtful young woman, right from the very beginning."

Karyle Wehowsky and her father, Kevin James, were very close, James said. (Submitted by Kevin James)

He said she was always creative, and learned to knit and crochet at a young age. Recently, she learned to spin her own wool.

James described her as easygoing, but with "strong boundaries."

"I raised her as a feminist."

She passed those values on to her three daughters and one son, James said.

"They're all really special kids. She did a wonderful job teaching them basic morals and public behaviour and inquisitiveness."

Wehowsky's children are now with their father, he added.

Community shows its support

Since Wehowsky's passing, the people in Trail have been "incredibly supportive," said James, who flew in to town from his home on Vancouver Island to be with his grandchildren and son-in-law.

Wehowsky, who had lived in Trail for about 15 years, drove a school bus in town, and in doing so connected with hundreds of families in the area.

Kevin James says his daughter was very creative, athletic and a feminist from a young age. (Submitted by Kevin James)

James said a friend of his daughter put up a memorial at the crash site, and the local school district has offered its support to the family.

An online fundraiser has been set up in support of Wehowsky's husband and children, and as of Friday afternoon had raised more than $26,000.

"Karyle was truly one of a kind. She gave so much of herself to our community, whether on the playground, scouting and guiding, or driving the bus. She took care of everyone around her and we need to step up to take care of what meant [the] world to her, and that is her family," the fundraiser page says.

Karyle Wehowsky is being remembered as a loving and openhearted mother, daughter and wife. (Submitted by Kevin James)

James said he's been blown away by the response.

"The community response has been phenomenal."

Earlier this week, James's wife took Wehowsky's children to a local coffee shop to use some gift cards, but didn't end up using them because another customer, knowing the family, offered to pay for their coffees.

"It's just little things like that. It's just been so wonderful and helpful," James said.