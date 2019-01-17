1 day after resigning, Karen Wang says she wants back in Burnaby byelection race

She was in.

Then she was out.

Now Karen Wang wants back in, asking the Liberals to reconsider letting her run in next month's Burnaby South byelection — despite handing in her resignation Wednesday.

But in a statement, the Liberal Party of Canada says it has refused Wang's request to get back in the race.

"As mentioned yesterday, recent online comments by Karen Wang are not aligned with the values of the Liberal Party of Canada. The Liberal Party has accepted her resignation as a candidate and she will not represent the Liberal Party in the Burnaby South byelection."

Wang was forced to step down in a storm of controversy over a Chinese language WeChat post, in which she wrote that as the only Chinese candidate, she could beat Jagmeet Singh, who she noted is of "Indian descent."

The party's statement also says Elections Canada no longer considers Wang a candidate following her written resignation.

Wang has scheduled a news conference at the Metrotown branch of the Burnaby Public Library at 1 p.m. PT.