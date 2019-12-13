'Just unbelievable': Kamloops woman collects 300 purses for shelter
Patti Phillips gathered purses filled with hygiene products and other items women can use
Kamloops resident Patti Phillips is blown away by the response to her annual campaign to collect purses filled with supplies for women living in a shelter in the southern Interior city.
It's Phillips' third and most successful year yet. Last year, she received 65 purses, and this year she collected 300.
"This year was just unbelievable. The community of women and business women, oh my gosh, they just came in in droves," said Phillips.
The purses, which are donated to women staying at the Emerald House Emergency Shelter, are filled with items that women can use on a daily basis, such as hygiene products.
"When it comes to women you go up to any woman and you say another woman needs help and they just jump for it. 'What do we need to do?' and it's done, especially with Kamloops women," Phillips told CBC's Doug Herbert.
Phillips, who is the marketing director for the North Shore Business Improvement Association in Kamloops, says she interacts a lot with people who are homeless, and it inspired her to start the project three years ago.
"We deal a lot with homelessness and people that are in need and in the last few years especially my heart has gone out so strongly to women in need," she said.
She will also be doing something for men at Easter.
"I just have such a soft spot for them because I never had to deal with anything like that...and I just want to help all that I can."
Truckloads of purses were taken on Friday to Emerald House from the room Phillips was storing them in at Wilson House in Kamloops' North Shore area.
The staff at Emerald House are "so appreciative" of the purses and other things people in the community do to help them, added Phillips.
"They need it so badly," she said.
Even though Phillips is finished collecting purses for Christmas this year, she said she is still getting lots of calls, so she is encouraging people to donate directly to shelters in the city.
"I can't even begin to put into words how much I appreciate everything that the community has done."
With files from Doug Herbert and Radio West
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.