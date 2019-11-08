Kamloops RCMP seek witnesses and video footage of deadly hit-and-run

Police in Kamloops, B.C. are looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run collision that killed two people and injured two others on Sunday morning.

A truck was travelling at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting a car at the intersection of Battle St. and 1st Avenue early on Nov. 3, according to RCMP.

Four people were in the car at the time. Two of them died, one suffered critical injuries and is still in hospital, and another person was injured but survived.

The driver of the truck fled the scene on foot.

Investigations are looking to speak to a woman who was on scene before emergency services arrived, but was not involved in the collision.

She is described as five feet, seven inches tall, between 140 to 150 pounds, with brown hair in a ponytail. Witnesses say she was wearing dark clothes and walked away alone northbound on 1st Avenue.

"We are interested in speaking with everyone who was present at the collision before emergency crews arrived," said Sgt. Simon Pillay.

"This is a routine step in ensuring that all possible witnesses are spoken to as soon after the event as possible."

He urged the woman, or anyone who knows her, to reach out to Kamloops RCMP.

Police are also looking for dashcam video footage from anyone driving between 1:30 and 3 a.m. PT on Nov. 3 in these areas: