A winter homeless shelter in Kamloops is, well, homeless.

Out of the Cold, open November to March, has operated for years out of the basement of St.Paul's Anglican Cathedral at Nicola Street and Fourth Avenue. The downtown church is no longer seen as an ideal location for the program and staff are on the hunt for a new space.

Kathy Moore, chair of the board of Out of the Cold, said the space at St. Paul's had too many nooks and crannies, making it difficult for staff to keep an eye on guests, which contributed to a few drug overdoses there.

"We would like to have a more open space ... to be able to provide a good service for our homeless in Kamloops," said Moore.

She said the shelter's board is working with The Mustard Seed New Life Community Kamloops and the City of Kamloops to try to find an appropriate space as soon as possible.

'We are sort of under the gun," said Moore, who hopes to have a place lined up by September.

Out of the Cold is also looking for a new executive director after founder Bud Forbes died in February.