Kamloops volunteers launch program to keep needles off the streets

Two volunteers in Kamloops initiated a used needle buyback program aimed at keeping the streets clean. After a successful launch that saw them collect more than 5,000 needles in one week, they say they're left wondering why Interior Health hasn't launched its own program.

Longtime friends Dennis Giesbrecht and Caroline King launched the program six weeks ago. For every used needle that is returned to them, they shell out $0.05 from their own pocket.

"It was frightening," said Giesbrecht to Daybreak Kamloops host Shelley Joyce.

"We had one girl that came in on the first day we were out, asked if we were going to be here the next day. She went back to her camp on the river, brought back over 400 needles the next morning."

Used needles on Schubert Drive, Kamloops (Shelley Joyce/CBC)

Interior Health open to conversations

A buyback program, like the one created in Kamloops, raises some concerns that Interior Health says would need to be addressed before it would consider providing finances for either a community-based program or its own internal program.

"I'm not saying that it [a buy-back-program] shouldn't be done, but I'm saying that we have to be careful," said Interior Health Medical Health Officer Dr Silvina Mema.

She says key concerns include:

How to create a system that allows workers to count the needles without the risk of being injured.

How to ensure a buyback program for money doesn't encourage an increase in vandalism of sharps containers,

How to stop people from returning clean needles. People looking to make some cash could go to providers and receive hundreds of clean needles which could then be returned costing Interior Health a pile of money.

"We haven't had enough conversations [with the volunteer program] to make sure that all of these pieces that we are concerned about are going to be taken care of," said Mema.

"We are more than happy to have that conversation, if they approach us."

