Train derails in Kamloops with no injuries and no hazardous goods onboard, CP Rail says

Canadian Pacific Railway confirmed one of its trains derailed in Kamloops, B.C. on Wednesday afternoon.

The railway said the train went off the tracks in the Mission Flats area, to the west of town, south of the Thompson River.

The train was carrying grain, CP added, and no one was injured. It says it has sent crews to the scene and it is investigating.

There was no immediate confirmation on the number of cars that derailed, or a cause for the incident.

The cars were carrying grain, CP Rail said. (Submitted to CBC)

The company is also investigating another train that derailed in southern Alberta on Wednesday. The train — which derailed in Bassano, about 140 kilometres southeast of Calgary — was also carrying grain. There were no injuries.

The City of Kamloops tweeted that people can travel through the area but should avoid doing so "unnecessarily."

It added that CP has confirmed to the city there were no hazardous goods on board the derailed cars.

CBC has reached out to Transport Canada for comment.