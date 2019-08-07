NDP candidate drops out of federal race in Kamloops–Thompson–Cariboo

The NDP will have to find a new federal candidate to run in the Kamloops–Thompson–Cariboo riding.

Gina Myhill-Jones, a community support worker and resident of 100 Mile House, B.C., who was set to represent the party in the upcoming October election, pulled herself out of the race Tuesday morning.

Myhill-Jones announced her resignation in a Facebook post, writing that her decision "is personal and in no way political."

She wrote that she "is unable at this time to give the 110 per cent that the role of a candidate requires" and is "making way for the one who can."

Bill Sundhu, president of the Kamloops–Thompson–Cariboo NDP riding association, said Myhill-Jones told him she is "unable to continue for personal reasons." He said her resignation was "not planned or expected" but the party hopes to have a new candidate in place by the time the writ drops.

Sundhu said a few potential candidates who have expressed interest in the past have already been targeted, but he would not reveal who those people are.

"We are a little bit late out of the gate, but we expect to run a strong and viable campaign," said Sundhu.

The federal election is currently scheduled for Oct. 21.