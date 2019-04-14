1 dead after fire in former Kamloops restaurant

Officers are investigating after the body of an unidentified person was found in a fire in the building of a former restaurant in Kamloops Saturday morning.

The body was discovered after Kamloops Fire and Rescue put out a fire coming from the rear of the restaurant, located on the 100-block of Palm St., which had been closed for several months.

Kamloops RCMP is working with the B.C. Coroners Service to identify the individual and the source of the fire.

The fire was discovered just after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday when an officer was patrolling the block.

The officer saw smoke and fire coming from an attached shed at the rear of the building, and attempted to extinguish the flames while waiting for fire personnel.

Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoiatt from Kamloops RCMP said the scene will remain closed today and tomorrow while officers investigate.

RCMP say there was no further damage to the restaurant or other adjacent buildings.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., or who may have video surveillance facing the rear or front of the restaurant in the 100-block of Palm St., to contact the RCMP at 250-828-3000.