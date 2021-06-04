Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc holding news conference as memorial grows near Kamloops residential school

WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find distressing.

An update is expected Friday from the chief of the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc, one week after the First Nation said a preliminary scan had discovered of what were believed to be the remains of 215 children at the former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

Kukpi7 (Chief) Rosanne Casimir is holding a news conference in Kamloops at 11 a.m. PT.

The First Nation announced last week that it had used the services of a ground-penetrating radar specialist to reveal the remains of children long believed missing from the school, some as young as three years old.

The band's announcement has touched off countrywide grief and calls for more searches at other such institutions.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission report on Canada's residential school system detailed harsh mistreatment of Indigenous children at the government-funded, church-run schools, where at least 4,100 children died.

Casimir has said the band plans to release a report with preliminary findings about the discovery in mid-June.

Since the news broke last week, steady streams of people have stopped to pay their respects and leave flowers, shoes and stuffed animals at the memorial to survivors outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools, and those who are triggered by the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.