Kamloops council approves new film permit bylaw as production increases

The City of Kamloops has approved a new bylaw on Tuesday to help manage film productions around city limits following an increase in projects around the region.

According to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District film commissioner, the film industry has been steadily growing in Kamloops, with 2021 seeing the most film productions ever in the city.

"This year alone there were five productions," Victoria Weller said on CBC's Daybreak Kamloops.

Under the new bylaw, film companies will need to pay $125 for the permit as well as a refundable deposit of $5,000 in case of any damage.

The bylaw also requires production companies to pay city staff an hourly rate for tasks that range from shutting down streets and planning parking for large trailers and trucks, to changing street signs.

"The film industry is very high maintenance ... and it's a lot of time for staff to react to their demand or needs, so this way there's a way to recoup some of that costs for the taxpayer," she said.

A backdrop for any genre

One of the reasons for the uptick in production is the city's landscape, which provides a backdrop to just about any genre.

"I've heard this from a couple of producers now ... that Kamloops has a very interesting landscape ... so you can shoot western here, you can shoot sci-fi, you can shoot historical pieces or contemporary mysteries," said Kamloops mayor Ken Christian.

He said the film permit bylaw will not only help showcase the city but support the local economy as well.

"Filming in Kamloops helps ... in terms of the number of rooms they rent, the number of meals they buy, the number of local staff they hire as extras ... so it's a good economic story."