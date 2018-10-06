Kamloops RCMP suspect foul play in missing person case

Kamloops RCMP say they suspect foul play in the case of a missing person.

Police say 35-year-old Troy Gold was last seen on Monday, Oct. 1, at 3 p.m. PT in his Kamloops home. They say an investigation by the RCMP's serious crimes unit indicates foul play is a factor in Gold's absence.

Kamloops RCMP and Search and Rescue continue to search for Gold around the city.

He is described as white, 170 centimetres tall, with short dirty-blond hair, a goatee, and has tattoos on his knuckles spelling "love" and "hate".

He was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a grey hoodie, and a Blue Jays hat.

Anyone with information about Gold's disappearance is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000, or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Read more from CBC British Columbia