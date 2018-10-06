Kamloops RCMP suspect foul play in missing person case
Troy Gold, 35, was last seen at his home in Kamloops, say police
Kamloops RCMP say they suspect foul play in the case of a missing person.
Police say 35-year-old Troy Gold was last seen on Monday, Oct. 1, at 3 p.m. PT in his Kamloops home. They say an investigation by the RCMP's serious crimes unit indicates foul play is a factor in Gold's absence.
Kamloops RCMP and Search and Rescue continue to search for Gold around the city.
He is described as white, 170 centimetres tall, with short dirty-blond hair, a goatee, and has tattoos on his knuckles spelling "love" and "hate".
He was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a grey hoodie, and a Blue Jays hat.
Anyone with information about Gold's disappearance is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000, or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.