Kamloops RCMP surround Denny's after man barricades himself inside

A customer made a threat Thursday morning after receiving his bill, according to a release from Kamloops RCMP, prompting wait staff to evacuate the building.

CBC News ·
Police have closed Columbia Street between 5th and 6th avenues. (Doug Herbert/CBC)

Kamloops RCMP have surrounded a Denny's restaurant in the 500 block of Columbia Street after a man barricaded himself inside. 

A customer made a threat Thursday morning after receiving his bill, according to a release from Kamloops RCMP. The wait staff evacuated the building, leaving the man alone in the restaurant. 

"When police attended the restaurant, the suspect closed all of the blinds to the restaurant. At one point the male did exit one of the restaurant doors. He was brandishing a knife. When confronted with officers, the suspect went back into the restaurant," the release read in part.

"As a precautionary measure, the natural gas has been shut off to the restaurant. Currently, the RCMP have the restaurant surrounded and are attempting to establish contact with the suspect."

The man presents a risk to public safety, police say. 

Road closures

Columbia Street is closed between 5th and 6th avenues. The intersection of 6th Avenue at Columbia Street is also closed.

Motorists and pedestrians are being advised to use alternative routes at this time.

More to come.

