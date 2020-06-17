Kamloops RCMP officer charged with dangerous driving after police chase ends in crash

The B.C. Prosecution Service has approved a charge against a Kamloops RCMP officer involved in a late night police chase of a stolen vehicle that resulted in a crash.

Const. Christopher Squire has been charged with dangerous driving.

On Dec. 8, 2018, the RCMP announced that a crash had occurred between an unmarked police car and a stolen pickup truck at around 12:30 a.m.

Previous attempts to stop the truck had been unsuccessful, and, during the arrest, the driver suffered injuries, the RCMP said.

In November, British Columbia's police watchdog was brought in to investigate, ultimately filing a report to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of charges against the three officers involved in the crash.

However, Squire is the only officer charged. He is to appear in Kamloops Provincial Court on July 30, 2020.

"After reviewing the entirety of the evidence provided, the BCPS concluded that the charge assessment standard had only been met for the single charge of dangerous driving against Const. Squire," the Crown said in a statement.

It also said it would release a statement on its reasons for not approving charges against the other officers, following Squire's legal proceedings.