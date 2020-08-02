Kamloops RCMP investigate stabbing death

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a murder that happened Saturday morning.

Police say they received a 911 call just after 10:30 a.m. which led them to a home on Clarke Street.

They arrived to find a 39-year-old man had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to Royal Inland Hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

That afternoon, RCMP arrested a 37-year-old man in relation to the crime.

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other, and do not believe there is any danger to the public.

The Kamloops RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken over the case.