Kamloops RCMP arrest man wanted on guns and explosives charges

Kamloops RCMP say they've arrested 35-year-old Cameron Ronald Cole, the man wanted by police on several charges relating to the possession of firearms and explosive devices.

According to the Kamloops and District Crime Stoppers Facebook account, Cole surrendered himself to Kamloops RCMP Friday evening, and will remain in custody pending an appearance before the courts.

It adds that the RCMP want to thank the public for their calls and information, which assisted in his arrest.

The investigation into Cole began in January 2018 following a report of a home invasion in the Dallas neighbourhood of Kamloops.

RCMP found numerous firearms, bomb-making materials, and undisclosed amounts of currency and narcotics inside the home.

"That disturbance was in fact an armed robbery, commonly referred to as a 'home invasion'," said RCMP staff sergeant Simon Pillay.

"Participants in the illegal drug and organized crime scene commonly target each other with this type of violence."

One of the guns seized in January from the home connected to Cameron Cole. (Kamloops RCMP)

Police are still searching for 62-year-old Charles Gerald Patrick, who is wanted for arrest on weapons charges.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Patrick is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.