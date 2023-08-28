British Columbia·Photos
Kamloops Pride parade sees hundreds celebrate inclusivity in B.C. Interior
The Kamloops Pride parade saw a number of people come together Sunday in the Central Interior to celebrate LGBTQ+ culture and inclusivity.
Parade featured local artisans and ended at Riverside Park, with music and drag performances
CBC News ·
Hundreds of people — including representatives from labour unions, local city councillors and politicians — marched through the city's downtown.
It marked the culmination of a week of pride events in the city, which included movie nights, a youth dance performance, and a variety show.
Sunday's parade ended at Riverside Park, with music and drag performances onstage at the park bandstand. There was also a tent for the many children that attended the event.
With files from Jordan Tucker