Kamloops Pride parade sees hundreds celebrate inclusivity in B.C. Interior

The Kamloops Pride Parade saw a number of people come together Sunday in the Central Interior to celebrate LGBTQ+ culture and inclusivity.

Hundreds of people — including representatives from labour unions, local city councillors and politicians — marched through the city's downtown.

It marked the culmination of a week of pride events in the city, which included movie nights, a youth dance performance, and a variety show.

Sunday's parade ended at Riverside Park, with music and drag performances onstage at the park bandstand. There was also a tent for the many children that attended the event.

Some parade participants represented local unions — including the Hospital Employees' Union of B.C.

It wasn't just humans celebrating LGBTQ+ pride and inclusivity — some pets also participated in the parade.

People of all ages were at the event and a tent at Riverside Park provided activities for children.

The parade capped off an eventful Pride Week, which featured drag storytime performances and a youth dance performance.

The parade closed off numerous streets in Kamloops' downtown core, including Victoria Street.

Bikers with rainbow flags joined the Kamloops Pride parade.