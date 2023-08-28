Content
British Columbia·Photos

Kamloops Pride parade sees hundreds celebrate inclusivity in B.C. Interior

The Kamloops Pride parade saw a number of people come together Sunday in the Central Interior to celebrate LGBTQ+ culture and inclusivity.

Parade featured local artisans and ended at Riverside Park, with music and drag performances

Two people ride bikes while wearing rainbow garments.
Hundreds of people made their way through the streets of Kamloops on Sunday to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride. (Jordan Tucker/CBC)

Hundreds of people — including representatives from labour unions, local city councillors and politicians — marched through the city's downtown.

It marked the culmination of a week of pride events in the city, which included movie nights, a youth dance performance, and a variety show.

Sunday's parade ended at Riverside Park, with music and drag performances onstage at the park bandstand. There was also a tent for the many children that attended the event.

A woman wearing a rainbow wolf mask stands next to a woman wearing a rainbow flag. Both of them are holding up signs with the transgender flag.
Some parade participants represented local unions — including the Hospital Employees' Union of B.C. (Jordan Tucker/CBC)
Two dogs, one of whom is wearing a rainbow garment, wrestle as their owners, one of whom is wearing a rainbow headgear, look on.
It wasn't just humans celebrating LGBTQ+ pride and inclusivity — some pets also participated in the parade. (Jordan Tucker/CBC)
A woman with two children, one of whom is sitting in a pushcart adorned with rainbow flags.
People of all ages were at the event and a tent at Riverside Park provided activities for children. (Jordan Tucker/CBC)
People wearing rainbow colours walk along a city street.
The parade capped off an eventful Pride Week, which featured drag storytime performances and a youth dance performance. (Jordan Tucker/CBC)
A person drives a black pickup truck adorned with rainbow flags, and a yellow sign that reads 'Celebrate Love'.
The parade closed off numerous streets in Kamloops' downtown core, including Victoria Street. (Jordan Tucker/CBC)
Bikers carry rainbow flags on a city street.
Bikers with rainbow flags joined the Kamloops Pride parade. (Jordan Tucker/CBC)
A statue of a man is adorned with a rainbow necklace.
A statue of Kamloops politician Phil Gagliardi was adorned with a rainbow-coloured lei as part of the parade. (Jordan Tucker/CBC)

With files from Jordan Tucker

