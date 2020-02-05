Kamloops seeks public input on electric vehicles and cycling plan

The City of Kamloops is asking residents to help draw a roadmap for the transition to an electric-powered transportation system.

The municipality created an online survey to gather opinions and suggestions by the end of February for its electric vehicle and e-bike strategy.

"We have to start moving into that at some point," Kamloops Coun. Dale Bass told Daybreak Kamloops host Shelley Joyce.

"Even I recognize that," said Bass, who acknowledged that though she is interested in replacing her 11-year-old car with an EV, she's holding out for wider choice in models and price range.

She added that her husband owns an e-bike.

"I think probably a lot of people feel the same, although some people are gradually making the switch."

The city's survey questions include whether residents support a requirement for parking spaces in new developments to be EV-ready; city investment in public EV and e-bike charging stations and the gradual replacement of the municipal vehicle fleet with electric models.

More charging stations needed?

The city survey also asked residents whether their household owns or is considering buying an electric vehicle and whether factors such as price, range or access to charging stations are deterrents to acquiring one.

"We're going to obviously adjust our infrastructure, add more charging stations," Bass said.

"Right now, the city has two," she said. "There are lots more. Hotels have them. But right now, the city has one at the Travel Centre and one at TCC" (The Tournament Capital Centre next to Thompson Rivers University campus).

Bixi launched its electric bike rental service in Montreal in 2019. (Groupe CNW/Bixi Montreal)

Bass said she would also like to see an e-bike rental service in downtown Kamloops, after seeing them "all over the place" in Vancouver last year.

"So you don't have to buy one. Maybe you take the bus downtown and you've got more things to do: Rent one," she said.

Bass noted that the lack of cycling infrastructure or the condition of existing bike paths could discourage many from switching to e-bikes as a transport mode.

"I was thinking I should get an e-bike, but I don't think I want to ride it on the highway," she said. "And another point about the bike paths is that they're harder to keep ice-free in the winter."

The public survey on the City of Kamloops electric vehicle and e-bike strategy is open until Feb. 28.

Meanwhile, on Feb. 26, an evening engagement session will invite feedback in person on the EV and e-bike strategy at the Valley First Lounge at the Sandman Centre.

With files from Daybreak Kamloops