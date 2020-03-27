Customers of Kamloops pharmacy asked to isolate, monitor for COVID-19 symptoms

Interior Health officials are asking people who went to the Save-On-Foods pharmacy in Columbia Place Shopping Centre in Kamloops, B.C., on March 10, 13 and 14 along with March 16 to 21 to self-isolate following a positive case of COVID-19 at the store.

The authority is not saying when the case was discovered and tested or who the patient is, but that anyone who went to the store on those dates should self-isolate for 14 days "as an additional precaution," according to a release.

It has also followed up with close contacts to the case to advise on self-isolation. A spokesperson for Interior Health says the confirmed case is doing well and isolated at home.

Interior Health wants people to start their 14 days of self-isolation from the day of their visit if it falls within noted dates and monitor for symptoms such as fever, cough or other flu-like symptoms.

If people who visited the store on one or more of the nine dates develop symptoms, they must stay at home for a minimum of 10 days until their symptoms resolve.

Meantime, the pharmacy and grocery store remain open and, according to Interior Health, are doing more to keep customers and staff safe from coronavirus. Those measures include signs about physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and Plexiglas barriers.

Interior Health says people who develop symptoms who had visited the pharmacy on the specific dates and have questions can call 811 or their health-care provider. Testing is not required for people who have mild respiratory symptoms.

The BC Centre for Disease Control says self-isolation means staying at home, not going to work, school or public areas. People in self-isolation are also asked to avoid public transit or taxis.

Are you or a loved one experiencing <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat? Take the <a href="https://twitter.com/CDCofBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CDCofBC</a> self-assessment and find out what steps you should take: <a href="https://t.co/T0wPOvCD8R">https://t.co/T0wPOvCD8R</a> <a href="https://t.co/pU3p2gQ0si">pic.twitter.com/pU3p2gQ0si</a> —@Interior_Health

Interior Health said that people should not be surprised that a case of COVID-19 was detected at a place like the Save-On-Foods pharmacy, as community transmission of coronavirus has been detected in communities across the region.

"All communities should assume COVID-19 cases are present and take appropriate precautions," said the release.