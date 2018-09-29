Walk in the park or road to ruin? New path in Kamloops park raises local concerns

Some Kamloops residents are raising issues about a new $3.7-million multi-use pathway which connects a city park to a neighbourhood southwest of the downtown.

One concerned resident, Carman-Anne Schulz, describes parks as her passion and thinks the project is, overall, a good idea. However, she thinks the 1.7-kilometre walking and cycling path as built is too wide and takes up too much space of what she calls a pristine park.

She also thinks it will be too difficult for many people to use because of steep grades.

"One of the selling factors for the trail was a mother could put one of those bikes on the trail that could carry their children and could cycle up and down that trail," Schulz told Daybreak Kamloops host Shelley Joyce.

"I'm a very strong cyclist, I'm 61, and I have to work hard. I have to back-and-forth a bit in my best hill-climbing gear… I've tried it."

The path is in Peterson Creek Park and connects downtown Kamloops to the Sahali neighbourhood.

Carman-Anne Schulz says there are some problems with the soon-to-open cycling and walking path. (Shelley Joyce/CBC)

Schulz is also critical of the city for going $350,000 over the path's original $3.35 million budget and is also concerned the park is too close to a marsh that she says is leaking water into retaining walls.

City believes project will be embraced

But officials with the City of Kamloops are defending their work on the project.

Liam Baker, the project's manager, said the park's larger footprint is for safety purposes: engineers, he explained, wanted cyclists and pedestrians to feel they had enough space to safely enjoy it.

"I think everyone will understand that it's a really positive project once they get up here and walk it and bike it," Baker said.

"Once they see how many people are using it and how much more access it grants to the whole parkland area, I think it'll be really heavily used and appreciated."

As for the budget overruns, Baker said those weren't "too far out of line" for a project of this size. Council approved the extra spending, he added.

He admits the cycling grades could be considered a little steep but engineers had to contend with the existing topography of the park.

He believes water leaking issues have been sorted out but groundwater will be monitored.

The pathway is officially opens at the end of October.

Listen to the full story:

With files from CBC Radio One's Daybreak Kamloops