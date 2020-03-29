1 man dead, 2 in hospital after stabbing at Kamloops party

A man in Kamloops, B.C., has died and two others are in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at a party Saturday night.

RCMP say they responded to a 911 call at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday that directed them to an apartment complex on Carson Crescent.

Their initial investigation revealed that four people were stabbed at a party at one of the apartments.

Police say a 59-year-old man died at the scene. Two other men, 58 and 62 years old, are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and a 21-year-old man has sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

At 1 a.m. Sunday, RCMP arrested a 43-year-old man in relation to the stabbing.

Police say they have very little reliable information at this stage of their investigation, but it appears the victims and the suspect knew each other and there is no risk to the public.