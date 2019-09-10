Kamloops elementary school fire not caused by arson, police say

The fire that gutted Kamloops' Parkcrest Elementary School last week was not the result of criminal activity, according to RCMP.

Mounties announced Tuesday morning they have wrapped up their investigation into the Sept. 5 blaze and released the scene to the school district.

"This matter is a tragedy and affects many in our community; however, we are pleased to report that this tragedy was not one caused by the intentional actions of any individual(s). We wish the children and families affected by this fire the absolute best in their likely difficult transition and adaptation to new educational circumstances," RCMP fire investigator Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk wrote in a news release.

Buliziuk said police used physical evidence and gathered information from witnesses and fire crews to determine the fire was not suspicious.

However, the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The 350 students who were displaced by the fire will be moved to nearby George Hilliard Elementary School starting next week.