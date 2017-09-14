Kamloops residents raise money to give well-known homeless man a place to stay, for now

People in Kamloops, B.C., are trying to find a long-term place to live for a 66-year-old homeless man who was recently quarantined for two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Melissa Constantine called upon fellow residents of the souther Interior city to chip in money to rent a hotel room or a basement suite downtown for Michael O'Shea to get out of the bone-chilling weather.

Constantine, 25, has known O'Shea for six years says she sees him as a father figure.

"He's always listened to people and he's a very giving, loving, important member of our community," she said to Sarah Penton, the host of CBC's Radio West.

"It would be a great time to help him, during the hard time of actually getting COVID, stay somewhere warm with the cold snap that's happening," she said.

Much to her surprise, a local resident came forward the same day to offer O'Shea a place to live for free for two months.

Melissa Constantine, left, has known Michael O'Shea for six years and says she sees him as a father figure. (Submitted by Melissa Constantine)

Constantine accompanied O'Shea to open a bank account Thursday to deposit the $1,000 in donations she received from the community, which she had designated for food and clothing.

But after receiving a torrent of messages from community members, she decided to continue accepting donations in the hope of renting longer-term accommodation.

O'Shea is well known to the City of Kamloops. In a council meeting in September 2017, Coun. Arjun Singh mentioned him as a "very beloved person on our streets."

Residents who had not seen O'Shea for several days reported him missing to the Kamloops RCMP Tuesday. It turns out he was quarantined in a motel after he went to a hospital because he thought he had pneumonia and tested positive for COVID-19.

Constantine located him the same day by calling the cellphone she had given him.

O'Shea says he is overwhelmed by the community support to find him a stable home.

"I'm not the only one that's out there that needs help and [they] choose me," he said. "It [is] humbling to know that that many people really care."

Kamloops has 201 people experiencing homelessness, according to the city's latest report in 2018.

