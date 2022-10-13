Public safety is top of mind in Kamloops, and mayoral candidates have very different approaches

Like much of the province, the Kamloops, B.C., has faced challenges with safety, housing and a doctor shortage over the past four years.

The city and neighbouring communities have been at the forefront of climate change as floods and wildfires hit the area each year, causing millions of dollars in damage and, in some cases, taking lives.

But theoretically, a municipal election brings new ideas and hope for change.

Outgoing mayor Ken Christian announced in February that he would not seek re-election, prompting five Kamloopsians to take on the challenge of running for the top seat, including three current councillors, one former councillor and a candidate who is new to city politics.

Kamloops' five mayoral candidates, from left to right, are Reid Hamer-Jackson, Ray Dhaliwal, Dieter Dudy, Sadie Hunter and Arjun Singh. (Jenifer Norwell/CBC)

CBC's Daybreak Kamloops spoke with each of them about public safety, which some consider the top issue this election, along with other concerns and how they plan to make a change.

Public safety

Current councillor Sadie Hunter said public safety is the top issue in Kamloops right now, "no contest."

Crime has been rising steadily over the past four years, according to Statistics Canada.

She said she'd like to bring in programs like Block Watch and Citizens on Patrol.

"One of the first things that I'd like to do as mayor is have a community health and safety forum where we can come together and have these conversations," Hunter said.

Ray Dhaliwal, who sat on council for a little over a year in 2017 and 2018, has a different approach.

As a locksmith, he said he sees just how many break-ins happen in the city.

"Our only way out of this is to get more people," he said, referring to RCMP and community safety officers.

"We need more people out there just to walk around and get on bikes and and patrol our areas."

Dieter Dudy, who made a run for mayor in 2011 and joined city council in 2014, shared Dhaliwal's sentiments about bringing in more law enforcement officers.

"We need people out there that are that are going to be able to move people along, make the criminals uncomfortable so to speak."

Alternatively, councillor Arjun Singh said funding outreach workers is the key to making the community safer.

"I really believe in the idea of having folks, more folks on the streets who are an ambassador for everybody, who help the folks who are the most vulnerable," he said.

Reid Hamer-Jackson, a newcomer to civic politics, says the city needs to address housing in order create a safer community, which includes streamlining zoning and approvals for new housing developments.

"We need to get control of the shelters and get them to be accountable," he added.

Other platform priorities for Kamloops' five candidates include housing, climate change, economic recovery, a long-debated performing arts centre and restoring the public's trust in local government.

