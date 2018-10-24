Kamloops man had million-dollar lotto ticket in his wallet for 3 months

A man from Kamloops, B.C., had a million dollar winning lottery ticket in his wallet for three months before realizing on Tuesday that he was a winner.

"I was at Northills Centre and was using the self-checker and was scanning 20 tickets, and it was like, Free Play, $1, $20 — and then, $1 million?" Darcy Hickey said, according to a statement from the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

"I was in absolute shock. I didn't think it was real."

Hickey, who bought the winning ticket on July 6, said he often travels for work and buys lottery tickets when he goes to gas up.

"I have dreamed of quitting my job, renovating my house and travelling," he said. "I won't be so cheap ... I mean, frugal!"

Hickey is also lucky he didn't wait too long to check his ticket — according to the BCLC, players have one year from the draw date on the ticket to come forward and claim any prizes.

