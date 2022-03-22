Kamloops man charged for interfering with a body as part of suspicious death investigation, police say

Kamloops RCMP say a local man has been charged with interfering with human remains as they continue to investigate a suspicious death in the city.

Mounties say 54-year-old Rogelio Butch Bagabuyo allegedly placed human remains in a plastic bin, and he was subsequently charged with the crime.

It is part of an ongoing investigation into a suspicious death in the city, which saw Mounties discovering a dead person inside a vehicle in the Dufferin neighbourhood last Thursday.

No other charges were being laid at this time, said Kamloops RCMP spokesperson Const. Crystal Evelyn, and police were still waiting on autopsy results to determine the identity of the victim and how the person died.

Anyone with information about this van is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP immediately. (Kamloops RCMP)

Police are reiterating a public call for information on the case.

They are looking to trace the movements of a white van linked to the investigation. The van is described as a white 2020 GMC Budget rental van with the B.C. license plate PJ 9131.

Police say the van may have travelled to Kamloops and surrounding rural communities, including Barriere, Clearwater, Savona, Cache Creek and Valemount.

Anyone with information about the case, including dashcam and surveillance footage, is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2022-8565.