Kamloops man charged in triple fatal hit and run

Police have arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run collision that killed three men in Kamloops, B.C., and injured another nearly a year ago.

RCMP say they have charged Kamloops resident Reid McKnight, 31, with three counts of dangerous driving causing death, as well as operating a vehicle involved in an accident and failing to stop.

Staff Sgt. Simon Pillay said there were some technical aspects of the case that took a lot of time and effort to secure.

"The investigation was very thorough and complex in nature. It takes time to process and analyze this information," Pillay said.

3 dead, 1 injured

McKnight was originally arrested on the day of the accident, Nov. 3, 2019, after a vehicle drove through a stop sign in a residential area and hit a Dodge Charger with four men inside earlier that morning.

Three of the men, aged 22, 27 and 30, died. The fourth, 24, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police say they were international students and alumni from Thompson Rivers University driving home from a party, and they didn't do anything to contribute to the collision.

Reid, who police say was driving a pickup truck registered in his name at the time of the crash, allegedly fled the scene without offering assistance. Police went to his home later that day and arrested him, but he was released from custody as the investigation continued.

RCMP say they returned to his home the next day with a search warrant, and they found firearms unrelated to the crash. Other evidence was also collected.

On Friday, almost a year after the crash, McKnight was arrested and charged with the driving-related charges. He was also charged with careless storage of a firearm and storage of firearms contrary to regulation.