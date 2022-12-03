Kamloops man charged with manslaughter in February 2021 motel death

A man from Kamloops, B.C., has been charged with one count of manslaughter with a firearm in an incident dating back to 2021, where a person was found dead in a motel room.

On Feb. 13, 2021, around 7:50 p.m. PT, police were called to the Howard Johnson motel on Columbia Street, across the street from the Kamloops courthouse, after shots were fired.

When they arrived, a man in his 20s was found dead in one of the units. Now, 29-year-old Lukas Wade Anderson has been charged with killing the man.

Anderson was arrested on Saturday, Kamloops RCMP said in a statement. At the time, police had said the fatal shooting was targeted.

"This was a lengthy investigation that involved police officers from almost every uniformed and plain clothes section within the Kamloops RCMP Detachment," said Sgt. Nestor Baird in the statement.

RCMP say they will not be releasing any further information about Anderson as the matter is now before the courts.