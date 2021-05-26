Kamloops lab technologist reflects on 'fascinating' changes in health care over half-century career

Lorraine Romanin is finally sleeping in after working 51 years as a medical laboratory technologist at the Royal Inland Hospital, in Kamloops, B.C.

"It's a treat that I've been looking forward to for many years," the 71-year-old retiree said, after witnessing half-a-century's worth of technological advancements in healthcare at one location during the course of her career — something not many people can say they've accomplished.

Romanin said her love of learning and passion for studying blood diseases — or hematology — is what kept her working in the same lab for most of her life.

"There has been an explosion in technology, and I was able to experience all the phases … and implementations that we did with various equipment," she told Daybreak Kamloops's Shelley Joyce, adding that when she began her career at 20 years old, all laboratory work was done manually, including counting blood cells.

"The change is exciting and fabulous," said Romanin, who described being fascinated at work every day, with colleagues she enjoyed being around.

She said her proudest accomplishment was only recently, when the hospital implemented what's called Cellavision , which is a digital system that analyzes blood slides in seconds, and uses artificial intelligence to help lab workers determine the health of patients.

"That was my goal. [To] work until I see that implemented. And we did that in February," she said proudly.

Romanin said she encourages all young people with an interest in science to consider working in a medical lab, given a "crisis" shortage of lab workers in Canada, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We really need young people to come and learn this job and to carry on our legacy," she urged.

A letter from her colleagues describes Romanin as a talented leader and mentor, greatly respected by her lab staff and with "a great sense of humour."

"It doesn't seem like a very long career," responded Romanin. "I just loved to do it, and I loved to go to work."